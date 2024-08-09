Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Upwork stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,291,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Upwork has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

In other Upwork news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,763.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,496 shares of company stock worth $2,231,891. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Upwork by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

