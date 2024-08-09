US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on USFD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

NYSE USFD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,881. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

