V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on V.F. from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.19.

V.F. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,610,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. V.F. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

In other V.F. news

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.



