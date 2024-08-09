V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.850-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. V2X also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-4.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on VVX shares. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday.

V2X Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VVX stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.01. 36,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,121. V2X has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -364.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that V2X will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

