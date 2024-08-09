VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $116.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.
VAALCO Energy Stock Down 3.2 %
NYSE:EGY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. 953,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,397. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $635.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.19.
VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.
