Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday.

VAL opened at $65.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.21. Valaris has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 61.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Valaris by 12.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 254,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after acquiring an additional 28,933 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Valaris by 18.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 215,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Valaris by 72.3% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 234,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 98,450 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

