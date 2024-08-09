Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Sempra Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.02. The company had a trading volume of 538,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $83.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

