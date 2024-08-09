Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 153.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 483,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,138. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $35.57.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $897.16 million for the quarter.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

