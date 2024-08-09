Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BCE by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 3,480.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.03. 277,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $42.96.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

