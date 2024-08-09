Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

VLO stock opened at $152.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

