Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Valhi has a payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Valhi Stock Performance

NYSE VHI traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. Valhi has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $537.51 million, a P/E ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Valhi in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

