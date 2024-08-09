Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Valvoline stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.87. 1,635,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,201. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Valvoline by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Valvoline by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

