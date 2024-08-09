Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $22,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

VYM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.35. 656,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,305. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $125.07.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

