Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,151. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.71. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

