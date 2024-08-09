Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,266,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,086,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 753,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 685,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $187.05. 211,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

