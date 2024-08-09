Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Announces Earnings Results

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 425,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,353. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 28.63 and a quick ratio of 28.63. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VERA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.