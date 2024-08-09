Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $34.86. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.58, with a volume of 28,019 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 28.63, a current ratio of 28.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

