Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Gap Down to $27.66

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.66, but opened at $25.00. Verra Mobility shares last traded at $28.22, with a volume of 106,304 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $237,461.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,421.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Verra Mobility by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

