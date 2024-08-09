Vertcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,276.37 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0751 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.25 million and $16,276.37 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,973.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.00 or 0.00575470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00099846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.27 or 0.00258989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00031811 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00069701 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,003,772 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

