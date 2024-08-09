Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,226.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERV traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $4.99. 2,147,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. Verve Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Insider Activity at Verve Therapeutics

In other news, insider Andrew D. Ashe bought 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $475,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,106.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

