Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Vinci Partners Investments has a payout ratio of 74.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.0%.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Down 0.3 %

VINP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,013. The company has a market cap of $549.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.11. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 50.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on VINP

About Vinci Partners Investments

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.