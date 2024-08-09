Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Given New $0.20 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $0.40 to $0.20 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VIRI stock remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 214,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. Virios Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

