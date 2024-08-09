Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.14. 2,237,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $27.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSH. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,366.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

