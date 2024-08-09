Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $77.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:VPG traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $26.89. 18,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VPG. B. Riley decreased their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

