Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VTLE. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.09.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VTLE

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTLE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.53. 49,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,875. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.22. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Vital Energy’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Vital Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 800.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after buying an additional 481,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.