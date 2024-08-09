Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Vivid Seats updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SEAT traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 1,038,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a market cap of $760.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

