Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.75.

DIS stock opened at $85.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.11. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 48,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 45,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

