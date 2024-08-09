Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $120.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.75.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,991,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,678,434. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,938,647,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,730 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

