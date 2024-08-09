Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.48.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.03. 40,957,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,787,209. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

