Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.89 EPS

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WBD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 40,907,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,787,221. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

