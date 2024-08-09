Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at TD Cowen

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.48.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,957,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,787,209. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 980.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 286,504 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 638,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 102,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.