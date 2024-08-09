WaveDancer Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 13th (NASDAQ:WAVD)

Shares of WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Tuesday, August 13th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.

WaveDancer Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAVD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 285,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,677. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. WaveDancer has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Get WaveDancer alerts:

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 57.30%.

Institutional Trading of WaveDancer

WaveDancer Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WaveDancer stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of WaveDancer, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WAVD Free Report ) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 1.49% of WaveDancer worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

WaveDancer, Inc develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.