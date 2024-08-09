WaveDancer Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 13th (NASDAQ:WAVD)

Shares of WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Tuesday, August 13th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.
WaveDancer Trading Up 10.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ WAVD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 285,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,677. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. WaveDancer has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $5.30.
WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 57.30%.
Institutional Trading of WaveDancer
WaveDancer Company Profile
WaveDancer, Inc develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WaveDancer
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.