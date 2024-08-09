WBH Advisory Inc. Has $382,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

BA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.72. 542,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,124,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.22. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

