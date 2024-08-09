WBH Advisory Inc. Has $632,000 Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after purchasing an additional 636,112 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after buying an additional 1,214,838 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,186,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after acquiring an additional 34,246 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.78. 1,262,591 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

