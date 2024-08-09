WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after buying an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,753,000 after buying an additional 121,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,956,000 after buying an additional 537,180 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,594,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,858. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

