WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505,648. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.51.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

