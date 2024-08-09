WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEUR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.41. 15,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $60.61.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

