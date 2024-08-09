WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.6% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.9 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.82. The company had a trading volume of 239,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,389. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

