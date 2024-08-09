WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PKW traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.83 and a 200 day moving average of $103.85. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $110.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.