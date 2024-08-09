WBH Advisory Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWF traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.22. 111,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,934. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

