Wedbush Boosts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $70.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BXP. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.44.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $68.76 on Monday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average of $63.63.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 115.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

