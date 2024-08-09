Wedbush Boosts MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target to $14.00

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,779,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,692 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $860,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
