Wedbush Raises Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $301.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $264.00 to $301.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.75.

ESS opened at $279.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 1.62. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $292.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 214.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 600.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

