Wedbush Weighs in on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

Purple Innovation Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $120.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.41 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 62.31% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Purple Innovation

In other Purple Innovation news, CEO Robert Demartini purchased 51,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $50,039.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 73.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.