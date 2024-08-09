Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $950.00 to $925.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $925.00 to $927.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $925.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $920.00 to $915.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $925.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $850.00 to $925.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $890.00 to $920.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $905.00 to $950.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $850.00 to $975.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $775.00 to $800.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $765.00 to $830.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $940.00 to $970.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $900.00 to $950.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $874.00 to $962.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $900.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $850.00 to $900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $870.00 to $975.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $860.00 to $890.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $890.00 to $940.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $15.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $854.93. 1,709,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,016. The company has a fifty day moving average of $844.06 and a 200 day moving average of $774.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $530.56 and a 12 month high of $896.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total transaction of $1,272,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,992 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,041.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,131. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Tobam boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 272,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $179,822,000 after purchasing an additional 61,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

