Wells Fargo & Company Cuts ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target to $3.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.29.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $48,460.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,324.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $46,314.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $48,460.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at $507,324.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,192 shares of company stock valued at $986,137. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 445.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ThredUp by 33.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

