Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $195.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.13.

NYSE LEN opened at $169.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $182.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.04 and a 200-day moving average of $158.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 484.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 223.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

