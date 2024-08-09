Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $26.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HUN

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. 1,505,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,442. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Huntsman has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $28.96.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 84,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $43,761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Huntsman by 24.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 665,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 130,614 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 234,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 32,535 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,052.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 191,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.