Wells Fargo & Company Raises Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $145.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.83.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.71. 208,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $132.24.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after acquiring an additional 415,054 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,595,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,957,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,876,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

