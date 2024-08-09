Wells Fargo & Company Trims DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Target Price to $18.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.59.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 2.5 %

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,338. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 54.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,686,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 952,408 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $39,033,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $2,493,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 944.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.